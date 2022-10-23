(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said that promoting Kashmir cause both at national and international levels was the first and foremost priority of the government.

Reiterating his government's commitment to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self determination, the PM said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir will never let down the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir who have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve the cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal occupation.

Lauding the Kashmiris' resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism, he said that we salute to our brothers and sisters who have borne the brunt of state oppression with utmost courage and resilience since August 5, 2019.

He expressed theses views in a message released on the eve 75th founding day of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir falling on October 24 – Monday.

AJK PM while paying rich tributes to heroes of freedom movement said," Our forefathers sacrificed immensely and toiled hard to liberate the territory of Azad Kashmir where we live freely in a dignified manner today".

He said that the aim of the establishment of revelutionary government in the liberated territory was to free the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that since the Indian government's unconstitutional, illegal and immoral action on August 5, 2019, the HR situation has further deteriorated in the occupied valley.

The valley, he said, has been turned into the world's largest prison.

Urging world community to play its role to help resolve the dispute peacefully the PM said that it was high time that the UN should implement its resolutions and play its role to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.