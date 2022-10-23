UrduPoint.com

AJK Government's Top Priority To Raise Kashmir Issue: Tanveer Ilyas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2022 | 10:10 PM

AJK government's top priority to raise Kashmir issue: Tanveer Ilyas

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 23 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday said that promoting Kashmir cause both at national and international levels was the first and foremost priority of the government.

Reiterating his government's commitment to Kashmiris' ongoing struggle for right to self determination, the PM said that the government and people of Azad Kashmir will never let down the people of the Indian occupied Kashmir who have rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve the cherished goal of freedom from India's illegal occupation.

Lauding the Kashmiris' resilience in the face of Indian state terrorism, he said that we salute to our brothers and sisters who have borne the brunt of state oppression with utmost courage and resilience since August 5, 2019.

He expressed theses views in a message released on the eve 75th founding day of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir falling on October 24 – Monday.

AJK PM while paying rich tributes to heroes of freedom movement said," Our forefathers sacrificed immensely and toiled hard to liberate the territory of Azad Kashmir where we live freely in a dignified manner today".

He said that the aim of the establishment of revelutionary government in the liberated territory was to free the Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that since the Indian government's unconstitutional, illegal and immoral action on August 5, 2019, the HR situation has further deteriorated in the occupied valley.

The valley, he said, has been turned into the world's largest prison.

Urging world community to play its role to help resolve the dispute peacefully the PM said that it was high time that the UN should implement its resolutions and play its role to give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister World United Nations Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August October Sunday 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets agai ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won by four wickets against Pakistan

8 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

9 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.