AJK Govt All Set To Present New Fiscal Year Budget

Sumaira FH Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) : Jun 07 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas led newly elected government is all set to present its first annual budget for the financial year 2022-23.

Preparations are afoot to give final touch to the budget.

PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has issued special instructions to the finance ministry and other relevant authorities to make a progressive, development oriented and people friendly budget.

As per the PM's directives, public welfare projects are given top priority in the new budget, whereas a greater share of the budget is being allocated to improve education, health, and road infrastructure in the state.

In order to provide the provision of basic amenities and relief to the common masses, the government has planned to increase the budget Local government.

Likewise, the government's focus is to meet basic requirements of the education institutions.

The budget for the fiscal year 2022-23, which is due to be presented this month, will hopefully boost economic growth, as special focus has been given on self-reliance policy, including development of tourism and hydro power generation.

Pertinently, the PM AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan has decided not to take monthly salary or any other benefit from the national exchequer, whereas the consultation process continues with regard to slashing of perks and privileges of the government ministers and secretaries.

