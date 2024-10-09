AJK Govt Allocates Rs 71 Billion For Supply Of Electricity, Flour On Subsidized Rates
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 11:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that despite financial restraints, the government was spending Rs. 71 billion to ensure provision of electricity and flour to the consumers at inexpensive and subsidized rates across the state.
AJK PM Haq said this while addressing a ceremony held to mark the 19th anniversary of the October 8, 2005, deadly earthquake, under the auspices of leading social welfare organization Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) at the KORT Educational and Rehabilitation Complex here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, the AJK PM said that the main objective of his political struggle was to see a progressive, prosperous, and developed Kashmir where people would have all the amenities of life available.
He stated that through austerity measures, the coalition government saved Rs. 10 billion, which ultimately led to the establishment of the Social Protection Fund (SPF).
"Under the SPF scheme, financial assistance will be provided to economically less privileged sections of society,", the AJK PM further added. He said that more than 190,000 people have submitted their applications to seek financial assistance under the SPF.
Appreciating the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) for its significant contribution and unprecedented services to society, the AJK PM said that the KORT has become a symbol of our identity. He said that the KORT introduced Kashmir's new face to the world, thereby projecting the region's soft image to the world.
He highlighted that the way in which the KORT has been utilizing the charity money effectively has raised people's confidence and trust in the institution. The AJK premier on the occasion assured the KORT chairman of his government's all-out support in the execution and accomplishment of its projects, saying that the government was always ready to cooperate and provide help wherever and whenever needed.
The function was also addressed and attended by the founding chairman of the KORT, Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, besides the AJK government ministers, including Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Nisar Ansar Abdali, Chaudhry Qasim Majeed, Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, Special Assistant Ms. Sabiha Siddique, donors, and notables of the city.
APP/ahr/378
