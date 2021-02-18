AJK govt. allocates Rs 750 million for technical education of children of low income group

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said internet and information technology had played a leading role in the fast track development of the world and underlined the need to prepare the younger generation to acquaint themselves with the latest development in information technology taking place over the globe

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ): Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday said internet and information technology had played a leading role in the fast track development of the world and underlined the need to prepare the younger generation to acquaint themselves with the latest development in information technology taking place over the globe.

Addressing a ceremony of signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Azad group of companies AJK and an International NGO here, he said the government was taking revolutionary steps to promote public private partnership to create jobs for the educated youth and to overcome the unemployment.

He said MoU signed between the local business and an NGO would serve as milestone for the future of the youth.

He said the government had placed Rs 750 million for technical education for the children of low income group the remove the sense of deprivation among the youth seeking education in various technical disciplines in the State.

The Information Technology Minister , Mustafa Bashir also addressed the ceremony.