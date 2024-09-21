Open Menu

AJK Govt Allocates Rs10 Billion For Social Protection Fund To Support Vulnerable Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced that the government has allocated Rs10 billion for the Social Protection Fund, aimed at providing financial assistance to poor, homeless, old-age, and disabled persons.

This initiative is particularly focused on supporting quake survivors living with disabilities, who were affected by the devastating 2005 earthquake.

Talking to electronic media at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the Prime Minister emphasized that the fund was established to provide subsistence allowance to economically less-privileged sections of society.

He acknowledged that caring for people with disabilities is a significant challenge and expressed his commitment to supporting them through government-level initiatives.

" The establishment of an independent Public Service Commission and making NTS mandatory for recruitments are notable examples of strengthening state institutions" he added.

Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq also highlighted his commitment to directing funds towards the social sector, stating that every citizen, except for a few critics, believes that positive change will be visible if the present government completes its term.

Prime Minister also mentioned that he does not draw a salary or pension from the public exchequer, emphasizing his spirit of service and lack of financial greed.

Prime Minister also addressed the issue of Zakat funds in Azad Jammu Kashmir, revealing that Rs540 million was collected, but Rs31-32 crore was spent on ineligible individuals. He has since stopped honorariums for those involved in Zakat committees.

Regarding infrastructure development, the Prime Minister discussed the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge, part of the Mangla Dam Raising Project, which has been plagued by negligence and corruption, significantly increasing its cost.

