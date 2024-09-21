- Home
- Pakistan
- AJK Govt allocates Rs10 billion for social protection fund to support vulnerable citizens
AJK Govt Allocates Rs10 Billion For Social Protection Fund To Support Vulnerable Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has announced that the government has allocated Rs10 billion for the Social Protection Fund, aimed at providing financial assistance to poor, homeless, old-age, and disabled persons.
This initiative is particularly focused on supporting quake survivors living with disabilities, who were affected by the devastating 2005 earthquake.
Talking to electronic media at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Saturday, the Prime Minister emphasized that the fund was established to provide subsistence allowance to economically less-privileged sections of society.
He acknowledged that caring for people with disabilities is a significant challenge and expressed his commitment to supporting them through government-level initiatives.
" The establishment of an independent Public Service Commission and making NTS mandatory for recruitments are notable examples of strengthening state institutions" he added.
Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq also highlighted his commitment to directing funds towards the social sector, stating that every citizen, except for a few critics, believes that positive change will be visible if the present government completes its term.
Prime Minister also mentioned that he does not draw a salary or pension from the public exchequer, emphasizing his spirit of service and lack of financial greed.
Prime Minister also addressed the issue of Zakat funds in Azad Jammu Kashmir, revealing that Rs540 million was collected, but Rs31-32 crore was spent on ineligible individuals. He has since stopped honorariums for those involved in Zakat committees.
Regarding infrastructure development, the Prime Minister discussed the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge, part of the Mangla Dam Raising Project, which has been plagued by negligence and corruption, significantly increasing its cost.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dr Musadik visits YanChang petroleum to strengthen energy cooperation51 minutes ago
-
Governor KP discusses political strategy with party's leadership1 hour ago
-
Earthquake jolts Swat, adjoining areas.1 hour ago
-
PML-N KP spokesman terms PTI’s Lahore public meeting a flop show2 hours ago
-
PTI's anti-state rhetoric defeated as Punjab turns its back: Spokesperson Punjab2 hours ago
-
Conference emphasizes following teachings of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) for success2 hours ago
-
Former Advisor to CM Sindh arrested in narcotics case2 hours ago
-
No appointments in Rescue 1122 currently: Spokesman2 hours ago
-
Lahore sees low turnout at PTI rally: Uzma Bukhari2 hours ago
-
Men's Marathon race starts on Sunday (today) at Gilgit2 hours ago
-
KP Governor calls on PPP’s central leader Khusheed Shah, discusses KP’s situation2 hours ago
-
Grand peace Jirga announces support to Army in fight against Fitna al-Khawarij2 hours ago