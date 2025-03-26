AJK govt announces 3 official holidays on account of Eid-ul-Fitr

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government announced three official holidays on account of the sanctified festival of Eid-ul-Fitr from March 31 to April 2.

Formal official notification by the AJK government was issued, announcing three official holidays on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the Holy month of Ramazan, the sources told APP here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Muslim population inhibiting either side of the line of control in Jammu & Kashmir state will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on simultaneously with the scheduled nation-wide observance of the sanctified festival in Pakistan with traditional religious zeal and devotion most likely on March 31 (Monday) subject to sighting of Shawaal moon a day before – March 30 evening.

