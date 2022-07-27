UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Announces Interim Relief For Electricity Consumers

Umer Jamshaid Published July 27, 2022 | 11:10 PM

The AJK electricity department on Wednesday announced interim relief for its consumers by disbanding process to receive fuel price adjustment charges and some sort of general sales tax with immediate effect

The relief has been announced in response to the stay order issued by the Azad Jammu & Kashmir High Court on Tuesday over the imposition of series of taxes in the electricity bills with effect from the month of June this year.

A spokesman of the AJK State Department of Energy and Water Resources told APP that the power consumers across AJK have been requested to contact the nearest sub-divisional office / revenue office of the electricity department in case of any inconvenience or trouble.

"The top AJK electricity department authorities are engaged to take necessary measures in response to the demands by addressing the genuine grievances of the respected consumers across Azad Jammu Kashmir", the spokesman said adding that feasible strategy was being devised through mutual coordination among the stakeholders.

