(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Friday announced Kashmir's highest official award "Nishan-e-Kashmir" for Dr. Usama who embraced martyrdom while treating corona virus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) : The government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir Friday announced Kashmir's highest official award "Nishan-e-Kashmir" for Dr. Usama who embraced martyrdom while treating corona virus patients in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Announcing the award at a high-level meeting in the State's capital town on Friday, AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid glowing tribute to Dr Usama who sets an everlasting example of bravery and courage.

"The doctors and paramedical staff are leading the war against coronavirus and we laud their important role in this regard," he added.

Prime Minister also announced a bonus equal to their basic pay for doctors and paramedical staff throughout the state from grade 1 to 20.

He assured that government would ensure their protection by providing them protective equipment.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the Commissioners of all three divisions to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers through effective administrative steps in order to curtail hoarding and profiteering in the state.

He also directed to ensure uninterrupted supply of edibles and other basic amenities of life to the masses during lock-down period.

The Prime Minister said that Corona Testing Lab has become functional in Muzaffarabad. "Mirpur Laboratory is also being up-graded and National Disaster Management Authority has been approached for establishing Corona Testing Lab at Rawalakot", PM informed.

Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana, Secretary Health Major General Tahir Sardar and other high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Farooq Haider attended another meeting which was provided over by Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Chief Ministers of all four provinces and GB were also attended the meeting.

Addressing on the occasion, he informed that AJK has two confirmed corona virus patients. "So far the situation is under control. However, I could be bad as the Kashmir has a large number of expatriates, which is a serious issue for the government.

Prime Minister informed the meeting that AJK government is taking all precautionary measures and solid steps staying in its limited resources to combat the corona pandemic in the region.

He asked Federal government to provide 90 thousands ton wheat to avert the food shortage in the state.