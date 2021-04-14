AJK govt announces Rs 1.80 billion uplift package for public servants

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Wednesday announced Rs 1.80 billion comprehensive financial and administrative uplift package for the State government employees.

Soon after chairing the cabinet meeting at the State metropolis, he told media persons that the cabinet had fulfilled the long awaited demands of the employees and approved the recommendations in that regard.

He said the packages envisaged the up gradation of 15,000 Primary teachers, 8,400 junior and 5,500 senior teachers.

Haider said that the cabinet had approved the setting up of a health foundation and had accepted all the demands of the health employees including service structure of paramedic .He said cabinet had also approved the police administration allowance, secretariat allowance and technical allowance to the employees.

The prime minister said that the government had announced the historical packages for the employees which was a reflection of the government commitment to resolve the problems of the employees so that they could fully concentrate to discharge their duties . He said the government was now financially strengthened and taking all possible steps for the well being of the people of the state.

The prime minister told that the government has approved the package following the recommendations of the committee set up earlier under the chairmanship of the Azad Kashmir Chief secretary.

Addressing news conference on this occasion, AJK education Minister Barrister Iftakhar Gillani said that over 28,900 teachers would be benefited from the historical packages announced by the government as no example in the past and expressed the hope that the teaching community would fulfill their responsibilities after the announcement of this package.

The AJK Health Minister Dr.Najeeb Naqi and Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Aziz told the media persons that government had met all the demands of the employees within the financial resources of the government.

The ministers thanked the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan and state bureaucracy for announcing the historical packages for the employees.

They said the present government during its tenure had fulfilled the commitment and promises made with the people and resolved the long awaited issue of the masses.

They said the government had completed the mega developmental projects for the wellbeing of the people of the state.