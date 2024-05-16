AJK Govt Announces Rs 3bln Fund To Tackle Unemployment
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) government has announced a Rs3 billion endowment fund to combat unemployment, providing interest-free loans to skilled youth and paving the way for a brighter future.
The announcement was made by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq during a press conference held in the state's capital late Wednesday.
Prime Minister AJK explained that the purpose of the endowment fund is to provide interest-free loans to skilled youth in Azad Kashmir, with the ultimate goal of eradicating joblessness in the region.
This historic move comes at a time when the country faces economic challenges yet the government of Pakistan has allocated a substantial package of 23 billion rupees, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said.
Highlighting the unwavering bond between Kashmiris and Pakistan, Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq reaffirmed that Kashmiris will never be left alone.
He emphasized the government's resolve to prevent the spread of anarchy and strengthen the state's system, while also addressing concerns over corruption in various sectors including infrastructure, health, education, electricity and tourism budgets.
The announcement of the endowment fund has been met with cautious optimism as the government seeks to turn the tide on unemployment and create new avenues for the youth of Azad Kashmir.
With collective efforts and a focus on public and national interests, the prime minister expressed confidence in the success of this public movement, promising continued service to the people of the region.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024
KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..
No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister
Musadik urges political dialogue to resolve past conflicts
Funerals held for victims of attack on DR Congo camp
Federal govt reduces petrol price by Rs15.39 per litre
CM Bugti announces Rs 50 bln tube-wells solarization project
Vawda demands evidence about alleged interference in judiciary
Paramedical Association delegation calls on provincial president of PA Salam in ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No further delay to be tolerated in completion of Blue Area Parking Plaza: Randhawa1 minute ago
-
Health Minister takes important initiative to prevent Leishmina epidemic1 minute ago
-
FIA Peshawar Zone carry out 10 raid operations against illegal electricity connection11 minutes ago
-
PM in AJK to meet leadership; get briefing on Neelum Jhelum project11 minutes ago
-
OEC starts Japanese language course for skilled workers31 minutes ago
-
Traffic volunteer students of Iqra University visits Safe City, Operation division31 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case45 minutes ago
-
Ban imposed on throwing solid waste in Nullah for two months51 minutes ago
-
IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter60 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China agree for stronger multi-sphere cooperation, accelerate connectivity projects1 hour ago
-
PPP Bahawalpur leader calls on Khurshid Shah2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy, hot weather forecast for city2 hours ago