AJK Govt Announces To Revive Panchayat, Jirga System In The State Soon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 08:57 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday said the government has all set to revive the Panchayat, Jirga system and age-old Chokidari (watchman) system in the region

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday said the government has all set to revive the Panchayat, Jirga system and age-old Chokidari (watchman) system in the region.

The prime minister disclosed this while addressing oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers of District Press club Jhelum valley town of AJK. Minister for Elementary and Secondary education Dewan Ali Khan Chughtai, Parliamentary Secretary Prof Taqdis Gilani, former PTI candidate Syed Zeeshan Haider, PPP leader Sahibzada Ashfaq Zafar, Major Gulzaman and other journalists were present on the occasion.

Lauding the role of the journalist community, the PM said that journalism has an important role to play in the communication between the people and the government. He said the government was well aware of the problems being faced by the the journalist community. The government, he said, would take all possible measures to solve their problems. On this occasion, the prime minister announced a grant of Rs one million for the Jhelum Valley press club and an additional amount of Rs 8 million for the welfare, healthcare and medical treatment of journalists.

The prime minister said that whoever writes the best book on Sirat-ul-Nabawi (SAW) will be rewarded up to Rs 10 million. Stressing the need for promoting Islamic values and traditions, the PM said that besides teaching science there was a dire need to get the new generation acquainted with the great teachings of the Prophet (PBUH).

Hailing the scenic beauty of Jhelum Valley, the prime minister said the government has called-out a comprehensive strategy to build infrastructure to promote tourism in the area.

"Special plans are being brought for the development of small-scale industries in the region," he said, adding that promotion of small scale industries in the region was imperative for creating employment opportunities and boosting the local economy.

He said the protection of the natural environment and good-treatment of tourists was key to attracting visitors. In order to ensure good-governance, the PM said that ministries have been given a three-month target to show their performance. "The one who fails to do so would be shown the door," he added.

The prime minister said the Jhelum valley has produced many towering personalities like Raja Haider Khan, Sahibzada Muhammad Ishaq Zafar, Munshi Ali Gohar and Pir Sikandar Shah Sahib.

He announced to name the Jamia Kashmir Jhelum Valley Campus after former Minister for Political and Social Affairs Ali Khan Chughtai. He said that institutions or roads would also be named after Raja Haider Khan, Sahibzada Ishaq Zafar, KH Khurshid and Chaudhry Ghulam Abbas.

Addressing the function, Minister for Government Diwan Ali Khan Chughtai while welcoming the prime minister said that Jhelum Valley was the gateway to Kashmir. The day, he said, was not far when Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will be free and we will be able to visit Srinagar. Chughtai appreciated Prime Minister for his vision and said that the PM has started working for the development and prosperity of the people in the region in line with the vision of Party chairman Imran Khan.

The Parliamentary Secretary Prof. Taqdees Gilani, former PTI candidate Syed Zeeshan Haider, Sahibzada Ashfaq Zafar and others also addressed the ceremony.

