AJK govt appoints Tasneem Gul as DG Schools for women

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :The Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) has appointed senior education officer Tasneem Gul as Director General of Schools for women and soon after issuance of notification she took the charge here on Monday.

She was serving as Divisional Director for women in Muzaffarabad Division at the current while earlier, she has performed on different posts including Deputy Director Education, District Education Officer Muzaffarabad and also dispensed her duties as a Principal government Girls Higher Secondary school Sahaili Sarkar Muzaffarabad.

Prior, the post of Director General for women was vacant for the last two weeks and the Education Minister for Schools Syed Iftikhar Gilani directed the education department to fill the vacant post on the basis of merit, seniority and performance. The education department had shortlisted Miss Gul and then the Services and General Administration formally issued a notification of her appointment.

According to details, Miss Gul has worked a lot for uplifting women education in AJK. Besides, she was also the energetic member of Girls Guide Association of Pakistan.