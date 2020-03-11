AJK Govt approves monthly compensatory allowance for Indian firing victims at LoC

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 11 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Wednesday approved monthly "Guzzara Allowance" (compensatory allowance) for the families of the martyrs of unprovoked Indian firing at Line of Control (LoC).

Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan presided over the meeting held in the state's metropolis, an AJK government spokesman later told APP Wednesday evening.

Under the AJK Cease Fire Line Incidents Relief (Amendment) Act, 1992, the families will get Rs 2000 each family member per month.

Under the Act, 755 individuals of belonging to 171 families from 2016 till date would benefit from this package. The government will bear Rs 20 million in this regard.

Moreover, the affected families have also being included in BISP Ehsas Program in addition to Rs 100,000 lump-sum compensatory grant.

The cabinet also approved AJK Human Rights Commission Act 2020. The Commission will prepare report about human rights issues and victims of torture and aggression.

The Commission will enjoy judicial powers.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in AJK Election Commission Act 1970, Electoral and Delimitation Acts 1970 and Political Parties Act 1987.

Addressing the cabinet, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that his government woulf take all possible care to the families of the LoC martyrs as it was the responsibility of the state.

He said valiant people living along the LoC were standing shoulder to shoulder with their brave armed forces to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

The prime minister said that Indian forces by resorting unprovoked shelling on the civilian population was an attempt to push them back from the LoC but brave civilians were not demoralized by such tactics.

Referring to the institutional reforms and ongoing development process in the state, he said a visible financial as well as administrative betterment could be witnessed in public serving institutions in last three years.

The cabinet also approved a number of identical resolutions strongly condemning continues curfew, lockdown and restrictions on free movement of people in Occupied Kashmir.

The Cabinet appealed international community to take a serious notice of the Indian atrocities, barbarism and genocide of Kashmiris in IOK following 5th August 2019.

The Cabinet also strongly condemned killings of the Muslims, disgracing women and damages to their properties under government patronage in New Dehli and asked UN and other global human rights bodies to take serious notice of the situation and stop India's illegal and inhuman actions.

Such atrocities exposed the so called secular and democratic notion of India.

Earlier, the cabinet offered fatiha for the martyr pilot Wing Commander Nouman in PAF plan crash in Islamabad and martyr Col Mujeeb in terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan.

