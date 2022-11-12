AJK Govt approves more constructions of SDMA units at tehsil levels

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Saturday directed the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) to create the units at the Tehsil HQ level, besides installing emergency aid equipment there

"All the SDMA centers should be furnished with all required facilities, including a doctor with a stock of medicines.

"The centers should remain in constant touch with Civil Defence, Health Department and Rescue 1122," the prime minister said while according formal approval of the construction of SDMA units in Tehsil Hari Gahl, Rera, Birpani, Dhirkot, Thorar, Jandathi and Tain Bazar.

The AJK PM also directed the Secretary State Disaster Management Authority to take precautionary measures to avoid loss of lives during natural disasters.

Since Azad Jammu Kashmir was a quake prone region, he said, there was a dire need to take advance measures in this regard so that the damage could be minimized.

"By taking precautionary measures we can minimize the damage caused by natural calamities," he said adding that the situation in the region was changing due to environmental changes.

"AJK has been the worst victim of natural disasters, floods, earthquakes, storms, avalanches have been increasing for the past few years," the PM said.

In order to reduce the magnitude of losses during such calamities, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that preparedness at governmental level and awareness amongst the common masses were imperative.