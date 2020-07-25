AJK govt. approves revised budget estimates for last financial year

MIRPUR AKK: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :AJK Government Friday approved the revised budget estimates for the last financial year amounting to over Rs.120 million out of which over Rs. 110 million spent to extend financial assistance to the deserving persons of the state, it was officially said.

In a high level meeting of Zakat board, chaired by AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider khan in the State's metropolis told that Rs. 06 million were provided directly to the educational institutions for the provision of books to the needy students.

The meeting was also informed that strict administrative measures have been taken to minimize the departmental expenditure .

Those who were getting financial assistance from Benazir income support program and other sources have been removed from the lists and now 37 thousand person were declared eligible for Zakat.

The meeting was further informed that entire Zakat system is being computerized to make the system more transparent.

Speaking on the occasion the AJK Prime Minister underlined the need for formulating a solid strategy to further reduce the expenditure of the department to extend maximum financial assistance to the deserving persons.

He directed the concerned officials to introduce health insurance scheme immediately to provide health facilities to poor and deserving persons and take solid measure to finalize modalities in this regard.

The Prime Minister also directed the officials to identify site for the construction of central zakat office. The meeting was attended among others by the Minister of Zakat and usher Muhammd Yasin Gulshan.