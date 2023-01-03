UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Bans Corporal Punishment In Educational Institutions, Smoking At Public Places

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Azad Kashmir Government has strictly prohibited corporal punishment in educational institutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) : Azad Kashmir Government has strictly prohibited corporal punishment in educational institutions.

The government, at the same time, also imposed a strict ban on smoking in public places in the liberated territory.

An official notification issued by the AJK government said on Tuesday that in the wider public interest, a complete ban has been imposed on corporal punishment against children in madrasas and all educational institutions.

The notification further said that CCTV cameras should be installed in all educational institutions, hospitals, and offices.

Moreover, the authorities have been advised to provide washrooms and other facilities, including effective cleaning and maintenance of water storage tanks in educational institutions, madrasas, hospitals and public offices.

Meanwhile, in light of the Prime Minister's orders, smoking at public places has also been banned in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

