AJK govt bans tourists' entry due to fresh outburst of COVID-19 in state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has imposed a 10-day ban on visiting tourist places in AJK from 19th to 29th July owing to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state.

According to an AJK govt handout issued here, the tourism spots of Kashmir as well as tourist activities will remain suspended for 10 days as above schedule.