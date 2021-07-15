UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Bans Tourists' Entry Due To Fresh Outburst Of COVID-19 In State

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:01 PM

AJK govt bans tourists' entry due to fresh outburst of COVID-19 in state

Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has imposed a 10-day ban on visiting tourist places in AJK from 19th to 29th July owing to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has imposed a 10-day ban on visiting tourist places in AJK from 19th to 29th July owing to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state.

According to an AJK govt handout issued here, the tourism spots of Kashmir as well as tourist activities will remain suspended for 10 days as above schedule.

Related Topics

Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From Government

Recent Stories

Russia-China Consensus on Global Issues Stabilizes ..

47 seconds ago

Estonia Announces Expulsion of Russian Diplomat - ..

48 seconds ago

Noor Zaman clinches PSA Satellite Tournament title ..

52 seconds ago

US Air Force Helicopter Made Emergency Landing in ..

56 seconds ago

No Bilateral Contacts Between Putin, Biden Planned ..

4 minutes ago

Traders demand more security in markets ahead of E ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.