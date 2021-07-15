AJK Govt Bans Tourists' Entry Due To Fresh Outburst Of COVID-19 In State
Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:01 PM
MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has imposed a 10-day ban on visiting tourist places in AJK from 19th to 29th July owing to increasing cases of Covid-19 in the state.
According to an AJK govt handout issued here, the tourism spots of Kashmir as well as tourist activities will remain suspended for 10 days as above schedule.