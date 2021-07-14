AJK Govt bans visiting tourist sites amid Covid-19 surge

(@FahadShabbir)

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has imposed a 10-day ban on visiting tourist places in the state amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) : The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has imposed a 10-day ban on visiting tourist places in the state amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

The ban on tourism would stay in place for 10 days with effect from July 19 to 29, said a notification issued by the home department of the AJK government.

"The tourism spots of AJK as well as tourist activities will remain suspended for 10 days as above schedule", it added.