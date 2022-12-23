UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Bars Educational Institutes For Committing Violence Against Children

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2022 | 11:28 PM

AJK govt bars educational institutes for committing violence against children

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of violence against children in seminaries (maddresas) and educational institutions in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of violence against children in seminaries (maddresas) and educational institutions in the State.

In this regard, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas has sought the immediate installation of CCTV cameras in schools and other religious seminaries.

The AJK PM on Friday directed the concerned authorities to ensure the provision of other basic amenities of life, including standard washroom facilities, and water storage tanks in all educational institutions, hospitals, madressas, and other public offices.

Meanwhile, AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas also met the delegation from Rawalakot as the latter sought the PM's attention against the reduction of the flour quota in the area and informed him about the difficulties being faced by the people.

In view of the public demand, the AJK PM approved the increase of one thousand tons in the fixed quota of flour for Rawalakot.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Water Rawalakot Azad Jammu And Kashmir All From Government Flour

Recent Stories

AJK PM condemns suicide blast in Islamabad :

AJK PM condemns suicide blast in Islamabad :

58 seconds ago
 CM condemns Islamabad blast

CM condemns Islamabad blast

1 minute ago
 Railways Minister directs to ensure merit based re ..

Railways Minister directs to ensure merit based residence allotments

1 minute ago
 Macron Calls Paris Shooting 'Heinous Attack' on Ku ..

Macron Calls Paris Shooting 'Heinous Attack' on Kurds

2 minutes ago
 Bloomberg Keen to Buy WSJ Publisher Dow Jones or W ..

Bloomberg Keen to Buy WSJ Publisher Dow Jones or Washington Post - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 7.4% at $933 Per ..

Gas Futures in Europe Close Down 7.4% at $933 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.