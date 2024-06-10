AJK Govt Beefs Up Security Measures Ahead Of Eid Ul Azha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has beefed up security across the region including Mirpur district to ensure a peaceful Eid ul Azha celebration
AJK-Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has beefed up security across the region including Mirpur district to ensure a peaceful Eid ul Azha celebration.
According to official sources, extra police force were deployed at busy sites, markets and shopping malls to maintain law and order.
Magistrates lead the security teams and police are on high alert with intensified patrols.
They confirmed the measures, emphasizing the region's tradition of harmony and peaceful coexistence.
