AJK Govt Begins Reforms In Public-sector Departments To Improve Services Delivery To Masses: AJK PM

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 10th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the ongoing process of reforms in all public-sector departments in the region was aimed at to improve working conditions of the state functionaries enhancing their services delivery.

The PM said this while talking to government ministers Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq and Chaudhry Qasim Majeed who called on him in the State metropolis.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that institutional reforms, on the one hand, would lead to a more transparent, efficient and accountable system; while on the other hand it would pave a way for sustainable development and welfare of citizens especially the economically less-privileged sections of the society.

He said that scope of development projects had been extended to backward areas to ensure inclusive development.

Stressing the need for effective monitoring system to ensure proper utilization of development funds, the PM said the government ministers and elected representatives should monitor the development process in their respective areas and evolve a plan of action so that there was no waste of public money.

He said that ordinary citizens could also act as vigilantes.

The prime minister said that declaring biometrics attendance mandatory in AJK had greatly improved the attendance system of employees.

He said that social protection fund worth 10 billion rupees would benefit the poor citizens of the state.

Similarly, the PM mentioned health package, which would provide better treatment facilities to people across the state.

The ministers, on the occasion, appreciated the PM for his people-friendly polices.

