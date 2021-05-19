UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt Brings Revolutionary Reforms In Education Sector: Farooq Haider

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:23 AM

AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday asserted that his government had taken revolutionary steps to bring about reforms in education sector through induction of eligible persons by integrated scanning via NTS which would help improve education standard in the state

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) : AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday asserted that his government had taken revolutionary steps to bring about reforms in education sector through induction of eligible persons by integrated scanning via NTS which would help improve education standard in the state.

Presiding over a meeting of board of governors of Muzaffarabad cadet college, he said the plan of the cadet college was in progress from 2004 but present has completed this project of national importance and provided funds to complete this project.

He said to impart modern education and to enhance the professional capabilities among the students is the fundamental responsibility of the college and urged the administration of the college to utilize their professional capabilities to make this institution more efficient to cater the needs of the modern age.

The PM directed the concerned officials to immediately start the expansion work of the college keeping in view of the future requirements and prepare proposals in this regard.

The Prime Minister assured that the proposals would be incorporated in the next financial year budget. The Prime Minister also approved the budget plan and rules of the college including administrative and developmental proposals .

