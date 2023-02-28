UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Committed To Provide Latest Health Facilities: PM Ilyas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

AJK govt committed to provide latest health facilities: PM Ilyas

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 28th Feb, 2023 ):The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Monday visited the under-construction Umm E Ilyas Hospital Jandathi in Rawalakot district and reviewed the pace of the construction work.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Umm E Ilyas Hospital built by Sardar Group with its own funds as per international standards.

It will be a 200-bed state-of-the-art hospital, which will be made operational soon. The construction of the hospital will cost around Rs. 1.5 billion.

Famous doctors of Pakistan will be appointed to the hospital. Under the humanitarian welfare program, London's famous doctors will conduct a free check-up at the hospital once a year in which doctors specializing in major diseases like heart disease will also participate.

There will be special wards for Gynecology and an operation theater equipped with modern special facilities. Considering the needs of the region, special attention had been given to Gynecology.

Apart from this, doctors of all diseases will examine the patients.

He said that 4/4 of ambulances will be provided for the hospital according to the need of the region in large numbers. The hospital is being developed according to international standards. The design and facilities of the hospital have also followed international standards.

The owner of a well-known international company also visited and announced to give his skills and specialties to Umm E Ilyas Hospital in this charitable work. Developing the hospital so that no person from Kashmir will have to go to other cities of Pakistan for treatment due to a mere lack of facilities, the hospital will have 4 large and 6 small operation theater equipped with modern facilities.

The team of Umm E Ilyas Hospital includes doctors from Shifa International Complex, Fuji Foundation, and Maruuf International who will examine the patients every week. Umm E Ilyas Hospital will be the most advanced state-of-the-art in the State.

