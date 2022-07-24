UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt. Considers Relief To Power Consumers

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 05:40 PM

AJK govt. considers relief to power consumers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 24 (APP) ::In response to the recent street protest by the power consumers over imposition of series of heavy taxes in the electricity bills served this month, the AJK government is seriously considering to freez consumer tariff on June 30 as announced by the AJK PM Tanveer Illayas in his final budget speech, official sources said.

Top authoritative sources told this APP's AJK Correspondent on Sunday that the govt. ha principally decided to reduce the significant increase in Fuel Charge Adjustment / Fuel Adjustment Price, imposed after the above date.

"For that purpose collection of Fuel Charge/Adjustment price may be deferred for this month till finalisation of implementation mechanism for the PM's announcement", the sources added.

Related Topics

Protest Electricity Budget Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir May June Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

17 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

17 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

17 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.