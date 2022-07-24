AJK govt. considers relief to power consumers

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) : Jul 24 (APP) ::In response to the recent street protest by the power consumers over imposition of series of heavy taxes in the electricity bills served this month, the AJK government is seriously considering to freez consumer tariff on June 30 as announced by the AJK PM Tanveer Illayas in his final budget speech, official sources said.

Top authoritative sources told this APP's AJK Correspondent on Sunday that the govt. ha principally decided to reduce the significant increase in Fuel Charge Adjustment / Fuel Adjustment Price, imposed after the above date.

"For that purpose collection of Fuel Charge/Adjustment price may be deferred for this month till finalisation of implementation mechanism for the PM's announcement", the sources added.