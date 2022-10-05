UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Continues Week-long Disaster Awareness Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 07:23 PM

AJK govt continues week-long disaster awareness activities

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has continued week-long disaster awareness activities from October 1 to 7 across the region with the aim to prepare the general public to face amicably any natural catastrophe.

According to secretary state disaster management authority (SDMA), the activities include training the students of schools and colleges in all the districts of AJK to manage the natural disaster through awareness better management skills minimizing the risks and devastation and performing rescue.

He said trainees were being trained in rescue, medical emergency, fire fighting and first aid provision in order to prepare young generations to face the challenges.

He said an awareness walk will be organized on October 7 from upper Ada to CMH chouk while memorial function of 2005 earthquake will be held on October 8 at University college ground where Prime Minister Tanveer Illiyas will be the chief guest of the function.

