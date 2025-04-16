AJK Govt Crackdown On Private Schools Over Salary Disparities
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2025 | 11:04 PM
The Azad Jammu Kashmir government on Wednesday directed district administrations across all 10 districts to ensure private schools pay their academic staff according to the stipulated minimum salary structure under prevailing labor laws
The move comes after it was noticed that some private school owners were paying their staff very low salaries, far below the government's fixed minimum wage of Rs. 37,000 per month.
The move comes after it was noticed that some private school owners were paying their staff very low salaries, far below the government's fixed minimum wage of Rs. 37,000 per month.
In Mirpur, District Magistrate Yasir Riaz has ordered the Additional Deputy Commissioner to gather details on salaries paid to staff and teachers in private educational institutions.
The DC's directive highlights that despite a recent reduction in electricity tariffs and stable inflation rates, many private schools have increased their fees without justification, sparking protests and media coverage.
The deputy commissioner has instructed the administration to hold a meeting with private school owners and organizations to obtain justification for the fee hikes and secure salary details.
Furthermore, the DC emphasized that educational institutions should be compelled to refrain from increasing fees without valid reasons and ensure payment of monthly salaries according to the government's minimum wage structure.
