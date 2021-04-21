UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt Creates 318 Positions Of Computer Instructor In Schools

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 11:20 PM

A high level meeting was held here on Wednesday The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan was in the chair

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A high level meeting was held here on Wednesday The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan was in the chair. The meeting approved the vacancies of computer instructors on permanent basis in 318 computer laboratories functioning in the educational institutions of the state. . The notification of these vacancies has been issued by the Azad Kashmir Finance department.

Giving briefing the education Minister Barrister Iftikhar Gilani said that the present government has appointed over ten thousand eligible persons purely on merit and added that the vacancies of computer instructors would also be filled on merit.

Speaking on the occasion the Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan said that government is determined to offer employment purely on merit to eligible persons .He said government has introduced NTS as a result of which qualified and talented teachers were inducted in t he education departments which helped improve the education standard in the state. He said the admission percentage in the government educational institutions have also been increased up to 25 percent.

