AJK Govt. decides to complete reconstruction work of quake-hit Mirpur on fast track

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to complete the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction work in quake hit areas of the state on fast track.

Decision to this effect was taken at a high level meeting held with the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair late Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the the recent earthquake-affected areas of Mirpur division.

The meeting decided to constitute a Monitoring Committee to assess the pace of reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the quake hit areas. The committee will submit its detailed report to the Prime Minister on daily basis.

Twenty Two (22) Survey Teams have also been directed to complete their assigned duties in stipulated time.

Secretary Committee Shahid Mohy-ud-Din Qadri briefed the Prime Minister on this occasion over the latest on-ground situation and the government's relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction initiatives taken so far while dealing the natural calamity besides challenges faced by the state institutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan directed the concerned authorities to provide all requisite resources to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) for the smooth relief and rehabilitation operation in the affected areas.

He said all available resources would be provided for the rehabilitation and reconstruction in the quake hit areas. "We need to get prepared for the all types of natural as well as men-made calamities. We need to build the capacity of our institutions to effectively deal with such situations", PM added.

The Prime Minister said that that ongoing relief and rehabilitation work completed be completed at the earliest.

He directed concerned departments to evolve a comprehensive strategy to provide shelters and compensation to the affectees before winter.

Meanwhile, in an interview to a private news channel, The Prime Minister said relief and rehabilitation work is in full swing and routine life was coming back with gradual improvement on daily basis.

He said best medical facilities are being provided to those injured in the deadly quake.