Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 08:39 PM

AJK govt. decides to impose smart lock down to combat 2nd spell of COVID-19

A high level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr Shehzad Khan Bangush, reviewed latest situation of Covid-19 in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) : A high level meeting, chaired by Chief Secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Dr Shehzad Khan Bangush, reviewed latest situation of Covid-19 in the State.

The meeting decided to impose Smart Lockdown and Micro Smart Lockdown in the areas where coronavirus cases were being reported, an official statement of the AJK government issued Monday said.

"Smart and micro smart Lockdowns will be imposed in Coordination of Health Department, Administration, Police and other concerned departments will be ensured", the meeting decided.

It was also decided in the meeting that strict implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government to control the coronavirus would be ensured.

Addressing to the meeting, Dr Bangush said that implementation of SOPs issued by the government should be ensured. The highest number of cases are being reported in Muzaffarabad district, which was a matter of serious concern.

It should be monitored and smart and micro smart lockdowns should be implemented in the affected areas immediately so that the epidemic not to spread further, he added.

He said the SOPs issued for marriage halls and public transport should also be implemented and fifty percent of the total capacity of marriage halls should be allowed.

Dr Bangush said that the magistrates should make surprise visits to the markets and other areas and take immediate steps to implement the SOPs after reviewing the situation.

He said that awareness should be provided through media and monitoring system will be made more effective and vibrant in Educational institutions and affected areas so that the epidemic does not prevail further, no negligence will be tolerated in this regard, he added.

Earlier DG Health briefed the meeting about the current situation of Covid-19. The meeting was attended by Secretaries to the government and other high officials.

