UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Govt Declared Earthquake-hit Mirpur Calamity Hit Area

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 PM

AJK govt declared earthquake-hit Mirpur calamity hit area

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) : Oct 01 (APP):AJK government Tuesday declared the recent-earthquake-hit Mirpur the calamity hit area, it was officially announced.

The President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, exercising his powers, under Section 3 of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Natural Calamities (Prevention and Relief Act 1976) declared tehsil Mirpur and three union councils of adjoinging Bhimbher district including Panjeiri, Kasgumma and Akber Abad the calamity-hit areas, an official notification issued on Tuesday said.

The government also accorded approval for appointment of Commissioner Mirpur division as the Relief Commissioner. The Relief Commissioner would have the powers determined in the aforesaid Azad Jammu and Kashmir Natural Calamities (Prevention and Relief Act 1976), the notification said.

"The notification is enforced with immediate effect", it said.

It may be added that the AJK government took the decision to declare Mirpur the calamity hit area on the strong recommendations of Commissioner Mirpur division, Muhammad Tayyeb, who moved a detailed summary to the government soon after the September 24 catastrophe hit various parts of Mirpur sub division besides some adjoining areas of Bhimbher district suggesting immediate declaration of the quake-stricken Mirpur sub division and some adjoining parts of Bhimbher district - the calamity-hit area.

The AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had agreed to the Commissioner's recommendations containing a detailed summary for delivery of due relief to the affectees of the natural calamity-hit areas under the prevailing law of the land.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Jammu Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir May September Government

Recent Stories

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

17 minutes ago

Hope for Peace as Russia Set to Host China, US, Pa ..

17 minutes ago

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Oper ..

20 minutes ago

Finland Wants to Boost Cross-Border Cooperation Wi ..

20 minutes ago

Blaze Hits F-35 Component Production Site in Luxem ..

20 minutes ago

UAE has developed strategy to keep pace with globa ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.