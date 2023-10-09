AJK govt determined to complete Rs. 52 billion infrastructure in earthquake-hit AJK zone: AJK PM Anwaar Ul Haq

MIRPUR ( AJK) : October 09 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Oct, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Chaudhry Prime Minister Ch. Anwar ul Haq has said that the govt. was determined to build Rs. 52 billion incomplete infrastructure which was yet to be completed in the earthquake hit zone in the State.

"The dreadful memories of the deadly October 08, 2005 earthquake that shook the entire region are still afresh in our hearts and minds", the AJK Prime Minister expressed these views while speaking at a ceremony hosted in the State metropolis late Sunday to mark 18th Oct 8, 2005 earthquake martyrs' anniversary.

Terming the 2005 earthquake as a disaster of titanic proportions, the PM said that it was such a big tragedy that it effects would be felt for a long time. He said that tragedies do happen in nations' lives, but great nations focus on rebuilding and use their painful memories to reform their moral attitudes.

He said that it was heartening to see that the region had recovered from the disaster but there was still a lot to be done. He said that building infrastructure worth 52 billion rupees was yet to be completed. He said that the whole nation has to shoulder this responsibility together.

Lauding the role of the international community, the PM said that the United States, Europe, especially the Islamic countries including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries played an important role in helping rehabilitate the survivors and building infrastructure. He said that the Pakistan Army played a crucial role during the rehabilitation and reconstruction process.

Voicing his serious concerns over Israel's aggression against the Palestinian people, the PM said that the international community must redouble its efforts to stop the bloodshed of innocent civilians in Gaza. Terming Kashmir and Palestine as two sides of the same coin, he said that the people of both regions have suffered enormously at the hands of colonizers.

He said that climate change has become a global challenge but Pakistan, and Azad Kashmir, rank among the most vulnerable regions to climate change. He said that deforestation was one of the major causes of climate change.He said, "It is not possible to stop natural disasters, but all that we can do is to learn how to deal with any disaster effectively or minimize the scale of destruction during the calamity".He said that it is the responsibility of the government to establish institutions and provide infrastructure to deal with natural disasters.

"We have to fulfill our responsibilities to ensure a bright future for the coming generations", he said.The PM also paid eulogizing tributes to the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and hailed the armed forces' significant role in rehabilitation and reconstruction process.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Minister Colonel (r) Waqar Ahmad Noor, Sardar Javed Ayub, Syed Bazal Ali Naqvi, Diwan Ali Khan Chaghtai, Abdul Majid Khan, Pir Mazhar Saeed and Chief Secretary Dawood Mohammad Barich.