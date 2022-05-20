UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt. Determined To Provide Conducive Environment For Investors: Tanveer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 11:13 PM

AJK Govt. determined to provide conducive environment for investors: Tanveer

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday said the government was keen to provide a conducive environment for investors in the state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday said the government was keen to provide a conducive environment for investors in the state.

He was addressing a departmental briefing of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Investment (BoI) in the Federal metropolis, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that for revenue enhancement there was a dire need to promote investment in AJK.

Terming Azad Kashmir as an ideal location for both domestic and foreign investors, the prime minister said the AJK had vast potential for investment in the fields of agriculture, hydel, development and tourism, Stressing the need of overhauling of the institution, the PM said that the BoI should be vamped up on modern lines to improve the region's investment environment.

He said that people with better professional skills and experience should be brought forward so that they could use their talent to bring foreign investment to the region.

The prime minister said that the government would use it to its advantage to increase the revenue of the state and provide employment at the local level.

The government, he said, was trying to persuade Kashmiri expatriates to invest in AJK and the government would provide full protection to investors.

To attract foreign investors, he said, road shows, exhibitions and seminars will be organized abroad.

On the occasion, Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Investment Sardar Amjad Jalil briefed the Prime Minister on the performance of his organization and future goals.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ehsan Kayani and other senior government officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Agriculture Road Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Employment

Recent Stories

KP CM performs groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Pha ..

KP CM performs groundbreaking of Swat Motorway Phase-II

3 minutes ago
 NACTA to be made fully operational to eradicate te ..

NACTA to be made fully operational to eradicate terrorism from country: Rana San ..

3 minutes ago
 Climate change may cause longer, more intense alle ..

Climate change may cause longer, more intense allergy seasons

3 minutes ago
 China launches three low-orbit communication test ..

China launches three low-orbit communication test satellites

3 minutes ago
 Demare edges Giro sprint after Cavendish cavalry c ..

Demare edges Giro sprint after Cavendish cavalry charge

3 minutes ago
 Punjab govt providing 10 kg flour bag at subsidise ..

Punjab govt providing 10 kg flour bag at subsidised rate of Rs 490 at 3000 point ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.