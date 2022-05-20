AJK Govt. determined to provide conducive environment for investors: Tanveer

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday said the government was keen to provide a conducive environment for investors in the state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) ::AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Friday said the government was keen to provide a conducive environment for investors in the state.

He was addressing a departmental briefing of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir board of Investment (BoI) in the Federal metropolis, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that for revenue enhancement there was a dire need to promote investment in AJK.

Terming Azad Kashmir as an ideal location for both domestic and foreign investors, the prime minister said the AJK had vast potential for investment in the fields of agriculture, hydel, development and tourism, Stressing the need of overhauling of the institution, the PM said that the BoI should be vamped up on modern lines to improve the region's investment environment.

He said that people with better professional skills and experience should be brought forward so that they could use their talent to bring foreign investment to the region.

The prime minister said that the government would use it to its advantage to increase the revenue of the state and provide employment at the local level.

The government, he said, was trying to persuade Kashmiri expatriates to invest in AJK and the government would provide full protection to investors.

To attract foreign investors, he said, road shows, exhibitions and seminars will be organized abroad.

On the occasion, Chairman Azad Jammu and Kashmir Board of Investment Sardar Amjad Jalil briefed the Prime Minister on the performance of his organization and future goals.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Ehsan Kayani and other senior government officials.