AJK Govt determined to provide relief to the masses: PM AJK

MIRPUR(AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the people of the state have been making sacrifices for decades and the time has now come to provide them with due relief.

The AJK PM made these remarks while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore in Forward Kahuta Town, Poonch division of AJK, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anwar ul Haq said that the problems of the Haveli district will be addressed on a priority basis and the district will be transformed into a model district.

He also announced the establishment of a social protection fund worth 10 billion rupees through which financial assistance will be provided to the poor, economically less-privileged individuals including senior citizens, widows, orphans, and transgender people.

The AJK PM further stated that the government will provide interest-free loans to skilled and talented women and men, enabling them to start their own businesses. Additionally, a special fund will be allocated to provide scholarships to aspiring students.

Regarding the establishment of an independent Public Service Commission (PSC), he said that it will provide educated youth with an opportunity to seek jobs based on merit.

Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Anwar ul Haq mentioned that the Accountability Bureau has been reactivated to ensure across-the-board accountability.

He also spoke about the plans to upgrade the Haveli district hospital and deploy more doctors and nurses to ensure better treatment facilities for the people.

He emphasized that the welfare of the citizens of the state is the government's top priority, and the resources of the state will be redirected towards the development of rural areas and the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of society.

Before presenting the budget, the AJK PM said he will visit all the districts to assess the ground situation and the problems faced by the people.

The reception ceremony was also attended by other government ministers including Mian Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Sardar Amir Altaf and Chaudhry Qasim Majeed.

