AJK Govt Determined To Provide Relief To The Masses: PM AJK
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2024 | 09:30 PM
MIRPUR(AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Jun, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that the people of the state have been making sacrifices for decades and the time has now come to provide them with due relief.
The AJK PM made these remarks while addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Raja Faisal Mumtaz Rathore in Forward Kahuta Town, Poonch division of AJK, on Tuesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Anwar ul Haq said that the problems of the Haveli district will be addressed on a priority basis and the district will be transformed into a model district.
He also announced the establishment of a social protection fund worth 10 billion rupees through which financial assistance will be provided to the poor, economically less-privileged individuals including senior citizens, widows, orphans, and transgender people.
The AJK PM further stated that the government will provide interest-free loans to skilled and talented women and men, enabling them to start their own businesses. Additionally, a special fund will be allocated to provide scholarships to aspiring students.
Regarding the establishment of an independent Public Service Commission (PSC), he said that it will provide educated youth with an opportunity to seek jobs based on merit.
Reiterating the government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption, Anwar ul Haq mentioned that the Accountability Bureau has been reactivated to ensure across-the-board accountability.
He also spoke about the plans to upgrade the Haveli district hospital and deploy more doctors and nurses to ensure better treatment facilities for the people.
He emphasized that the welfare of the citizens of the state is the government's top priority, and the resources of the state will be redirected towards the development of rural areas and the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of society.
Before presenting the budget, the AJK PM said he will visit all the districts to assess the ground situation and the problems faced by the people.
The reception ceremony was also attended by other government ministers including Mian Waheed, Sardar Javed Ayub, Pir Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah, Sardar Amir Altaf and Chaudhry Qasim Majeed.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada
Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar
The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..
Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..
No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR
Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024
EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt transfers four officers35 seconds ago
-
Govt carries out 88% financing of fiscal deficit through domestic markets: Economic Survey38 seconds ago
-
Seminar on "Dimension stones summit: Uniting for knowledge-based economy" held42 seconds ago
-
City administration takes steps to solve civic issues of industrial areas: Commissioner50 seconds ago
-
Askari Tower attack case: ATC issues bailable arrest warrants for Tayyaba Raja, others10 minutes ago
-
Law and order firmly established in Mirpur, AJK: DC10 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt announces Eid-ul-Azha holidays from June 17 to 1911 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 91,114 power pilferers in 260 days11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan achieves significant progress in healthcare infrastructure: Economic Survey11 minutes ago
-
Danish School at Jia Khan Sohbatpur established with cost Rs 2122.6 million during 2023-2411 minutes ago
-
77 shopkeepers arrested in crackdown on profiteers11 minutes ago
-
Market capitalization of PSX increase by 59.7 percent by end May 202421 minutes ago