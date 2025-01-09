Open Menu

AJK Govt Devises Socio-economic Uplift Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2025 | 12:50 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has evolved an integrated phased plan for the speedy socio-economic development coupled with uplift of tourism sector through the promotion of trade, exports and tourism sectors in the state.

The plan basically involved the promotion of adventure tourism in the liberated territory, official sources informed APP here.

The sources said that in order to translate the idea of making AJK a most attractive hub of prospective tourism activities in South Asia in to reality , national level tourism conferences were proposed to be hosted at the state metropolis Muzaffarabad besides divisional headquarters of in Mirpur and Rawalakot in the near future. Various world fame tourism organizations and promoters from across the country were proposed to be invited to attend the proposed events, they added.

The sources revealed while referring to the endeavors to ameliorate the life style of common man and to complete the construction work on the ongoing development projects in the liberated area, the government had directed the concerned functionaries to identify the problems of the common man coupled with the healthy proposal for their rapid solution.

They further disclosed that in order to promote the technical education in AJK, Technical Education board office would also be set up at the divisional head quarters in the state.

The government has also directed the state-controlled Department of Commerce and Industry, TEVTA and Sericulture Department to set up Artisan Schools in Mirpur and Muzaffarabad and Rawalakot for producing the skilled man-power related to the wooden Industry besides for the promotion of the cottage industry of Sericulture in AJK.

They added that existing and upcoming Chambers of Commerce & Industry in all AJK districts would be made more vibrant and meaningful for the sake of acceleration of the trade and commerce activities across the liberated territory.

The AJK government also seriously contemplating to work for the execution of the projects like Export Processing Zone, Industrial Estates in Bhimbher and Mirpur, the major industrial and business hubs in AJK focusing the promotion of exports of local made products.

The AJK government had also decided in principal to invite overseas Kashmiris in various development and educational activities besides the business and industrial sector, they added.

An Overseas Kashmiris Desk was also proposed to be set up at the Prime Minister Secretariat in Muzaffarabad for maintaining constant liaison with them in order to provide them all required information related to the development activities for ensuring their maximum participation in all spheres of life, the sources said.

In order to promote the sport activities including first class cricket in the region, the AJK government has already decided to set up Kashmir Cricket Board for promoting the first class cricket in AJK whereas a world-class Mirpur Cricket Stadium is already available in the model city of Mirpur .

The sources underlined that the AJK government was determined to turn Mirpur into a most attractive and model city of international repute through the uplift of tourism sector in the area, where a most conducive and peaceful atmosphere was available for the purpose.

"To translate this dream into a reality, the government intends to hold a national investment conference in Mirpur soon, which will indeed help in to promote the foreign and local investment in the trade and industrial sector in the area," they added.

