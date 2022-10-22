UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Distributes Rs. 5.2m Among Flood Affectees In Neelum Valley

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2022 | 08:55 PM

AJK govt distributes Rs. 5.2m among flood affectees in Neelum valley

On the special directives of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Illayas, the AJK government disbursed Rs. 5.2 million as monetary relief to the people who suffered huge human and material losses during the recent monsoon rains and floods that wreaked havoc in top mountainous Neelum Valley of AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) : On the special directives of Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Tanveer Illayas, the AJK government disbursed Rs. 5.2 million as monetary relief to the people who suffered huge human and material losses during the recent monsoon rains and floods that wreaked havoc in top mountainous Neelum Valley of AJK.

According to the details, the compensation amount was distributed by the Deputy Commissioner Neelum amongst 13 affected families in different areas of Neelum district.

Those who received the cash amount included Muhammad Latif son of Abdul Aziz Sukna Machhara, Umar Sajjad son of Muhammad Sajjad, Zubair Sajjad son of Muhammad Sajjad, Talha Javed son of Muhammad Javed, Muhammad Akmal son of Muhammad Arif resident of Naro wall, Hasnat Khattak, son of Inayatullah, resident of Islamabad, Shah Holi, son of Feroze Din resident of Dadhanyal, Musrat Bibi daughter of Mir Alam, resident of Keil, Manzoor Ahmad son of Nazir Ahmed, resident of Kharigam, Noorun Nisa wife of Muhammad Ayub, resident of Lawat Bala, Manza Irshad, daughter of Irshad Hussain. Sukna Bandi, Mir Zaman son of Abdul Ani Sukna Lawat and Faiza daughter of Sardar Tanveer.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Wife Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Top Million Rains

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

6 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga result

Football: German Bundesliga result

6 minutes ago
 'Hurt' for holders Australia but England make winn ..

'Hurt' for holders Australia but England make winning World Cup start

6 minutes ago
 German Foreign, Defense Ministers Triple Ukraine M ..

German Foreign, Defense Ministers Triple Ukraine Military Aid Request to $2.2Bln ..

10 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews preventive steps against malaria i ..

Meeting reviews preventive steps against malaria in Sibi

10 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan verdict certifies ..

Election Commission of Pakistan verdict certifies Imran Khan as liar again: Hani ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.