AJK govt doubles reserved seats quota for GB students in educational institutions

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) , Jan 12 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has announced to double the existing stipulated quota of reserved seats for Gilgit-Baltistan students in AJK medical colleges and educational institutions in the state.

He was addressing a reception given by him to the members of Gilgit-Baltistan Council at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The AJK prime minister said Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) was a part and parcel of state of Jammu and Kashmir and assured that all possible assistance would be extended to the GB students studying in different educational institutions in Azad Kashmir.

Request for increase in seats for the students of GB in the public sector educational institutions was made by visiting members of the GB Council including Muhammad Ashraf Chairman Standing Committee, Muhammad Saeed Afzal Chairman Public Accounts Committee, members; Sultan Ali Khan, Muhammad Abbas Rizvi, Imran Shah, Wazeer Ikhlaq and Sajid Mir Chairman Chief Minister GB Task Force.

Addressing on the occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said, "we consider the people of Gilgit-Baltistan a part of our body and soul, and we are fully determined to provide them educational facilities at par with the students of Azad Kashmir itself.

" He said the people and government of AJK had always supported political and administrative empowerment for the GB without compromising the Kashmir issue.

"We have never been a hurdle in the political, financial and administrative empowerment of the GB people and always advocated for its autonomous status", the premier added.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan said following 5th August Indian unilateral and unlawful act of abrogating the special status of the disputed region, Kashmir was passing through a crucial phase.

He urged political leadership of the GB to sit together and adopt a joint strategy for the future and assured that the AJK government, entire political leadership and civil society would stand by them.

The AJK PM said the people of AJK and GB were tied with historical, geographical, cultural and religious bonds and would not leave each-other alone.

Speaking on the occasion, members of the GB Council expressed grave concern over the deteriorating human rights situation in the occupied valley and strongly condemned Indian atrocities on the innocent people of the held valley.