AJK Govt Enforces Ordinance Against Hoarding Of Essential Commodities

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 10:40 PM

AJK govt enforces ordinance against hoarding of essential commodities

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) , Apr 19 (APP)::Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Sunday enforced an ordinance against hoarding of essential commodities and take action against the hoarders in the state.

Sharing the details of the newly introduced ordinance here on Sunday, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana said in an official statement that the state government had promulgated a new law to fine and jail traders who hoard 30 essential food and medical items, thus creating their artificial shortage.

He said Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan and AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan paid immediate attention towards the complaints about hoarding of edibles amid the lockdown and had directed for necessary legislation.

"New ordinance contains three-year sentence, summary trial and a fine equal to 50 percent of the value of seized items on the hoarders", the CS said.

He further said according to the new law, hoarding would be a non-bail-able offense and its trial would be carried out in special court. "In case, any company, partnership or corporate body is involved in the hoarding, action would be taken against its all directors, managers, agents and members and their case would be trailed in special court", Rana added.

He said stern action against hoarders was necessary as these crimes ultimately result in the poor paying a heavy price. "Those who provided wrong information about the hoarders would be jailed for three years with Rs, 1 million fine. However, correct information giver would be rewarded ten percent of the amount deposited in the state treasury", he informed.

Mathar Niaz Rana said the government would not let anyone exploit the prevailing situation.

