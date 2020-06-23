UrduPoint.com
AJK Govt, FGEHA Sign MoU To Construct Houses For Employees

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:41 AM

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government and the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct 800 to 1000 houses / flats under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for the state as well as AJK-based federal government employees

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ): The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government and the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to construct 800 to 1000 houses / flats under Naya Pakistan Housing Programme for the state as well as AJK-based federal government employees.

AJK Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana and FGEHA Director General Waseem Hayyat Bajwa inked the MoU at the Jammu and Kashmir House in Islamabad on Monday. Federal Secretary Housing and Works Dr Imran Zaib and other senior officials of the governments of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir attended the ceremony, an official press release said.

According to the agreement, the construction work under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme would start soon in the state.

