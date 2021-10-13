AJK govt for full support to investments in corporate sector: Abdul Qayyum

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said his government would provide full cooperation and protection to the existing and upcoming investments in the private corporate sector of the AJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) : Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said his government would provide full cooperation and protection to the existing and upcoming investments in the private corporate sector of the AJK.

He was speaking at a departmental briefing by Secretary Industries TEVTA Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gilani in the state capital town.

Gilani apprised the prime minister of the proposed emergence of Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Mirpur under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Mineral Resources and TEVTA and other issues related to the trade and industrial sector in the AJK.

The prime minister said technical education was being promoted to overcome unemployment and TEVTA would expand its scope in this regard.

He said concrete steps should be taken for the complete elimination of child labor.

He said he would soon visit Mirpur to assess positive repercussions of the proposed SEZ and take a detailed briefing from the concerned authorities.