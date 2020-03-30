AJK Govt. forms Health Committees in all 204 Union Councils to combat COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : Mar 29 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir government has constituted health committees in all 204 union councils to immediately compile the data of foreign returned citizens and pilgrims to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

In this regard a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana in the State's capital town on Sunday, decided to collect all relevant data of the 26,500 persons including pilgrims who recently returned to the state from different foreign countries, AJK government spokesperson Raja Azhar Iqbal told APP when contacted Sunday night.

Elaborating, he said that these health committees would comprise of more than 3500 Lady Health Workers, Vaccinators of EPI and National Health Program, Secretary of each union councils, revenue officer and representative of police.

These committees would not only compile the data but also transfer the suspects to the nearest quarantine centers and isolation wards. Moreover, these committees are bound to submit their daily progress report to the District Coordination Committee and Central Committee.

Central Committee would keep close liaison with the immigration officials of Pakistan to collect the AJK based foreign returned persons and share with the concerned district coordination committees for further investigations.

Meanwhile, Corona Alert Control Room has been established at IT board office in the state's metropolis to gather and maintain the digital record of all the government's coronavirus response activities.

The Corona Alert Control Room would also maintain the digital data of the foreign returns citizens and pilgrims district-wise.

Senior Member Board of Revnue Fayyaz Ali Abbasi, Secretary Health Mj. General Tahir Sardar, Secretary Information and IT Mrs. Midhat Shahzad, Secretary SDMA Syed Shahid Mohy-ud-Din, Secretary Small Industries Khawaja Ahsan, Secretary Forests Syed Zahoor ul Hassan Gillani, Inspector General Police Salah ud Din Khan and concerned officials of administration and police attended the meeting.