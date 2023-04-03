AJK govt, Hurriyet leadership & FO to engage OIC states for aggressive Kashmir campaign

Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Illyas has announced that the government of AJK and Hurriyet leadership in collaboration with the Foreign Office of Pakistan would engage the world community especially the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to launch an aggressive campaign on Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ):Prime Minister, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Sardar Tanveer Illyas has announced that the government of AJK and Hurriyet leadership in collaboration with the Foreign Office of Pakistan would engage the world community especially the member states of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to launch an aggressive campaign on Kashmir cause.

Addressing an Iftar Dinner hosted in the honour of All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APHC) leadership here, the AJK Prime Minister said it was high time to revitalize the Kashmir campaign with a clear and improved direction to reveal the rotten face of Hindutva regime of fascist Modi unleashing unprecedented atrocities on innocent Kashmiris resisting Indian occupation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Sardar Tanveer Illyas said it was a great achievement of the AJK government that OIC Secretary General visited to Muzzaffarabad with nine diplomats of different countries along with him in a delegation.

He called Indian Primer Narendra Modi as the infectious and said that Modi had inflicted blatant tyrannies on Kashmiris in IIOJK but he could not break the courage and strength of Kashmiris mothers fighting his state-sponsored terrorism.

He added that in the coming days, he would like to have a sitting of APHC with the Foreign Minister of Pakistan and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs to mull over the campaign procedure and modalities for a result oriented intervention.

He said the delegations of APHC and AJK government would also comprise of members of the diplomatic corps mainly OIC member states, civil society and media.

"The world community will also be apprised on India atrocities inflicted on Hurriyet leaders Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Musrat Alam Bhatt, Ameer Hamza, Asia Andrabi, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz and others.

"We will have to shake the conscious of muslim countries and make them united on one narrative on Kashmir. The APHC leadership should meet heads of states along with foreign minister. We need to take all Muslim states and Western countries together for Kashmir cause then it will have a huge impact," the AJK Prime Minister said.

He underlined that 15 million Kashmiris and brave mothers of Kashmir had rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the liberation of the occupied territory.

"The delegation to be sent to call on heads of states should have brief documentary evidence on Kashmir cause highlighting Indian atrocities and plight of innocent Kashmiris," he suggested.

The Foreign Ministry should also support this initiative whereas the media visiting along with the delegation to meet heads of states, media and civil society of the host countries should also have a short minute documentary to present them, he added.

The AJK Prime Minister said the OIC member countries would have to move forward in order to support Kashmir cause as Pakistan was fighting for all across the global fora but it also needed their support.

"Kashmiris' sacrifices will not go in vain," he said.

OIC delegation will be synchronized into the AJK government, Hurriyet leadership and Pakistani delegations as one delegation.

"We will prepare a year long engagement plan with APHC and will engage OIC envoys in the delegation," he noted.

"Our parliament has passed a joint resolution and it was one worded on Kashmir in it and it also raised its reservation on detained Hurriyet leader Yaseen Malik's condition under Indian occupation," he said.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan were rendering sacrifices on the Line of Control and Kashmiris paid tribute and saluted them for their resolve and commitment, Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said In his opening remarks, General Secretary AJK Liberation Commission, Ijaz Hussain said APHC Pakistan chapter was the extension of the Hurriyet leadership who were detained in IIOJK.

He added that many Kashmiri brethren were facing detention without any legal aid. The liberation movement had changed its dimensions over the decades as August 2019 a new chapter of freedom movement started after the long era of 1980s, he said.

"India wants to turn Kashmiris into minority in IIOJK. We have to collectively fight and meet this challenge and prove India that whatever measure they take Kashmiris are not going to compromise on their freedom," he said.

Convener Hurriyet Conference, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar said the Kashmiris were passing through a very weak moment of their history.

"India has closed all the doors that helped start freedom movement. Despite that we will embrace all the violence and fight back Indian aggression," he added.

Saghar said Jammu and Kashmir would remain a disputed territory as per its status of August 13, 1947.

If there was decline in freedom movement momentum then India would have reduced its deployment but rather it was not the case, he added.

"The AJK Prime Minister should hold a special sitting to decide responsibilities of both AJK government and Hurriyet leadership to further proceed the cause," he added.