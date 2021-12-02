AJK Govt increases 'Zakat Dowry Fund'

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) : , Dec 01 (APP):A high level meeting of Zakat Profit funds of AJK Government Wednesday approved more than Rs 114.2 million for for disbursement of Zakat Profit Fund among deserving people for due purposes.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting in that regard.

The meeting decided to increase the Zakat Dowry Fund from Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Secretary Zakat and Ushr Sardar Javed Ayub and others.

The meeting decided to assist deserving persons for treatment only for those diseases which were not listed in the Health Facility Card.

All the citizens of Azad Kashmir can avail their treatment free of cost through Health Card.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary was constituted at the meeting to coordinate the treatment of the deserving persons.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged the officials to work diligently and fulfill the purpose for which the department of Zakat had been set up and added that a transparent system of Zakat was essential in an Islamic welfare state.

He said the main objective of the PTI government was to set up a society based on justice and to promote the oppressed section of the society.

The department should search the deserving people and leave no stone unturned in their support and assistance and the department should work carefully in that regard. The prime minister directed to formulate a policy for gaining public confidence in the collection of Zakat.