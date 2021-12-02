UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt Increases 'Zakat Dowry Fund'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:50 AM

AJK Govt increases 'Zakat Dowry Fund'

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) : , Dec 01 (APP):A high level meeting of Zakat Profit funds of AJK Government Wednesday approved more than Rs 114.2 million for for disbursement of Zakat Profit Fund among deserving people for due purposes.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi chaired the meeting in that regard.

The meeting decided to increase the Zakat Dowry Fund from Rs 12,000 to Rs 50,000.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Secretary Finance Ismatullah Shah, Secretary Zakat and Ushr Sardar Javed Ayub and others.

The meeting decided to assist deserving persons for treatment only for those diseases which were not listed in the Health Facility Card.

All the citizens of Azad Kashmir can avail their treatment free of cost through Health Card.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary was constituted at the meeting to coordinate the treatment of the deserving persons.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi urged the officials to work diligently and fulfill the purpose for which the department of Zakat had been set up and added that a transparent system of Zakat was essential in an Islamic welfare state.

He said the main objective of the PTI government was to set up a society based on justice and to promote the oppressed section of the society.

The department should search the deserving people and leave no stone unturned in their support and assistance and the department should work carefully in that regard. The prime minister directed to formulate a policy for gaining public confidence in the collection of Zakat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shakeel Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.