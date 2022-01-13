UrduPoint.com

AJK Govt. Invites Entrepreneurs To Invest In Industrial Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 09:21 PM

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Jan, 2022 ):Inviting intending entrepreneurs to make investments in Industrial sector, the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said there were vast opportunities of business in the area where conducive atmosphere was available to the business community.

"The AJK government was determined to address the problems being faced by the business community", he expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Muzaffarbad on Thursday.

He said a meeting of traders will be convened soon to formulate a comprehensive policy which will be attended by representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and concerned and officials from all over Azad Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said that the government will give more incentives to the traders which would not only help provide employment opportunities to the people but would also usher in an era of progress and prosperity in the region.

The delegation was led by President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Faisal Manzoor.

The delegation included Senior Vice President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce Zahid Sobhani, Vice President Azhar Minhas, Former President Chaudhry Allah Ditta, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Saleemuddin and Chaudhry Fayyaz.

The delegation apprised the Prime Minister about the delay in the allotment committee meeting, chamber building funds, and other issues. The Prime Minister assured that the issues would be resolved on priority.

