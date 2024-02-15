AJK Govt is determined to exercise accountability : AJK PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said that accountability was imperative for establishing good governance, merit, and the rule of law from a true perspective.

He expressed these views while presiding over an extraordinary meeting held at the DC Office in Bhimber Town on Thursday.

He further expressed that every penny collected in the name of tax would be spent on the welfare of the masses. He also stated that underprivileged and weaker segments of society would be taken care of in every possible way.

The meeting was attended by top officials of the government, including Deputy Commissioner Mirza Arshad Mahmood Jaral and senior officials of the nation-building institutions of the AJK government.

During the meeting, the AJK PM was given a detailed briefing regarding the administrative and financial matters of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that "the University of Bhimber" would be an ideal and exemplary institution in which students not only from AJK but also from all over Pakistan would aspire to get admission. Providing quality education and health facilities to citizens was his government's top priority, he further explained.

Prime Minister Haq asked the university authorities to synergize their efforts to make it an ideal place for study, education, and learning.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq also expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of Niaz Pasha Jadoon, Chief Editor and Publisher of Shamal Group of Newspapers.

In his condolence statement, the Prime Minister, while paying rich tribute to the journalistic services of the deceased, extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.