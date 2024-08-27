AJK Govt launches Social Protection Program to support the needy citizens

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on Tuesday launched a state-sponsored Social Protection Program to provide financial assistance to the poor, helpless orphans, widows, divorcees, elderly, blind, and transgender individuals in the region.

According to the official sources, a large number of deserving people rushed to the State Social Welfare Office to register for the program. The office has set up separate information desks for men and women to facilitate the submission of registration forms where applicants provided their complete life profiles and details of their existing financial resources.

Speaking to the media, several beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the Social Protection Program, calling it a "great gift" and a "last ray of hope" for their survival.

This is the first government-level program in the history of AJK that aims to provide interest-free financial support to the underprivileged and marginalized sections of society, official sources said.

The program is being launched with the liberal financial assistance of the Government of Pakistan as part of the mass public welfare initiative spearheaded by AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq.

