AJK govt makes transfers, postings in police dept

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Thursday made transfers and postings in the police department.

According to the official notification, Tahir Qureshi, a BS-21 officer of AJK police service, presently serving as DIG Police Reserve/ Rangers Muzaffaraad has been transferred and posted as DIG Police Region Mirpur.

The sitting DIG Police Mirpur Region has been transferred and posted as DIG Police Reserve/ Rangers Muzaffaraad.

Similarly, sitting Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhimbher District Muhammad Amin (BS-18) has been transferred and posted as SP Neelum Jhelum Hydel Power Project (NJHPP) in place of Ghalib Hussain, while the sitting SP NJHPP has been transferred and posted as SP Bhimbher District.