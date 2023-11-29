Open Menu

AJK Govt Making All-out Efforts To Meet Expectations Of People: AJK PM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2023 | 08:30 AM

AJK govt making all-out efforts to meet expectations of people: AJK PM

MIRPUR [ AJK]:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive Youth Policy where educated youth can get loans to establish their business.

He said that loans worth 50 crore rupees would be provided through TEVTA and Akhuwat Foundation.

Addressing the Youth Summit organized by the Department of Sports, Youth, and Culture in the State metropolis late yesterday, the PM said that the government was making all-out efforts to meet the expectations of the people.

He said that a people-centric approach was being adopted to serve the masses effectively. Referring to the various initiatives the coalition government has taken during the past few months, he said that a positive change on the ground would be felt soon.

He said that a state endowment fund of 5 billion rupees was being established for orphans, disabled persons, widows/divorced women and senior citizens.

Under this scheme, the PM said that a sum of 20 thousand rupees would be provided to the needy at the doorstep through easy-paisa accounts. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also inspected the stalls set up by various departments.

The summit was attended by Senior Minister Colonel (r) Waqar Ahmad Noor, sports Minister Asim Sharif Butt, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Secretaries, Heads of Departments, university students and others. Meanwhile, Chairman Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib called on AJK prime minister and briefed him on the current poverty rate in the country and the government's efforts to reduce poverty.

Saqib informed the PM that more than 100,000 deserving families were being provided financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program.

APP/ahr

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Business Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women Government Billion

Recent Stories

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authorit ..

Minister to boost trade Kuwait Investment Authority

9 hours ago
 One killed, five injured in different incidents

One killed, five injured in different incidents

9 hours ago
 TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

TMA Kohat removes encroachments from Old Jail Road

9 hours ago
 Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

Commissioner for expediting uplift work of Shrines

9 hours ago
 Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

Romania Embassy celebrates 105th National Day

9 hours ago
 Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

Plights of Gaza women, children highlighted

9 hours ago
MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology par ..

MCCI, PITB agree to set up software technology park in Multan

9 hours ago
 All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing a ..

All accused involved in Kolai-Palas girl killing arrested

9 hours ago
 PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation co ..

PAF College Sargodha wins bilingual declamation contest at Sadiq Public School

9 hours ago
 Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC ..

Economy recovers, posts growth of 2.13% in Q1: NAC estimates

9 hours ago
 FIA steps up action against Hawala/Hundi, illegal ..

FIA steps up action against Hawala/Hundi, illegal currency exchange traders

9 hours ago
 Sindhi stresses to enhance Pak-China bilateral exc ..

Sindhi stresses to enhance Pak-China bilateral exchanges in education, tech

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan