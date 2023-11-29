AJK govt making all-out efforts to meet expectations of people: AJK PM

MIRPUR [ AJK]:, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has said that the government has chalked out a comprehensive Youth Policy where educated youth can get loans to establish their business.

He said that loans worth 50 crore rupees would be provided through TEVTA and Akhuwat Foundation.

Addressing the Youth Summit organized by the Department of Sports, Youth, and Culture in the State metropolis late yesterday, the PM said that the government was making all-out efforts to meet the expectations of the people.

He said that a people-centric approach was being adopted to serve the masses effectively. Referring to the various initiatives the coalition government has taken during the past few months, he said that a positive change on the ground would be felt soon.

He said that a state endowment fund of 5 billion rupees was being established for orphans, disabled persons, widows/divorced women and senior citizens.

Under this scheme, the PM said that a sum of 20 thousand rupees would be provided to the needy at the doorstep through easy-paisa accounts. On this occasion, the Prime Minister also inspected the stalls set up by various departments.

The summit was attended by Senior Minister Colonel (r) Waqar Ahmad Noor, sports Minister Asim Sharif Butt, Javed Iqbal Badhanvi, Secretaries, Heads of Departments, university students and others. Meanwhile, Chairman Benazir Income Support Program Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib called on AJK prime minister and briefed him on the current poverty rate in the country and the government's efforts to reduce poverty.

Saqib informed the PM that more than 100,000 deserving families were being provided financial assistance under the Benazir Income Support Program.

APP/ahr