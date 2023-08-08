AJK Govt moves to gear up industrial progress in State

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government has principally decided to devise an integrated phased industrial uplift plan with the coordination of the AJK Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AJK-CCI)

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government has principally decided to devise an integrated phased industrial uplift plan with the coordination of the AJK Chamber of Commerce & Industry (AJK-CCI).

The Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the concerned functionaries of the AJK have a plan to encourage and promote local and foreign investment in the trade, industrial and export sectors in the liberated territory.

"The plan also involves the attractive investment in the industrial sector by the UK-based Kashmiri expatriates in AJK besides reviving the sick industrial units in the existing industrial estates in Mirpur division", the official sources told APP here on Tuesday.

The sources continued that one of nine proposed Special Economic Zones, was very much believed to be established in Mirpur district of AJK under the gigantic CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor) as reportedly sanctioned by the authorities so far.

The sources said that the AJK government was taking all possible steps for the early revival of sick industrial units in Mirpur and Bhimbher.

The government has focused to promote the industrial activities in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts under the spirit to provide more job opportunities to the unemployed skilled and unskilled persons.

Besides other matters related to the industrial uplift in the region, a high level meeting here today reviewed and discussed in length, with the owners of the Mirpur and Bhimber districts, based sick industrial units, the ideas for quick revival of the units.

The owners of the sick units tabled various proposals in the meeting for the revival to the sick units and assured to resume their functioning soon after their revival in line with the determined policy of the government.

Speaking on this occasion, AJKCCI Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Sabir Hussain Shah said that his chamber has already moved recommendations to the AJK government by devising a strategy for early revival of over 80 sick Industrial units located in Mirpur and Bhimbher districts and to promote the industrialization process in both the districts as well as in other parts of the liberated territory.

He said that in the light of various proposals the AJK government has assured to encourage and boost the foreign investment in the trade and industrial sector in AJK and colossal funds have already been placed in the ongoing financial year 2017-18 AJK budget.

The AJKCCI President said that the AJKCCI MCCI has also moved to the AJK government to provide all possible required facilities and compensation to the intending foreign entrepreneurs including the UK-based Kashmiri expatriates for establishing the industrial concerns in the area.

Sabir Hussain Shah said that massive and bright potential was available for launching investments in hydel power generation, mineral and tourism sector in AJK.

Meanwhile official sources disclosed in response to a move by AJKCCI / MCCI the government has principally decided to form a high level committee comprising senior officials of the concerned Nation-building institutions of the State government and AJKCCI / MCCI, electricity, finance, taxation departments to inquire about and address the problems of the local corporate sector especially the existing and intending entrepreneurs.

Such a committee is proposed to be assigned to ink and forward proposals to the government for early redressed of the grievances of the business fraternity including industrialists in AJK.