AJK Govt Needs 34,000 Personnel To Conduct LB Polls

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has requested Federal government to provide 34,000 security personnel to conduct local bodies election scheduled on November 27 which has been turned down on the ground that the later was unable to provide due to emerging law and order situation and public rallies by political parties in the capital.

Secretary Election Commission said that after refusal, the regional government was exploring some other options to conduct elections on time in a peaceful and free and fair manner and rejected the impression created by some circles about postponement of election.

The total strength of AJK police personnel is 7000 and government always calls additional security personnel from the federal government comprising paramilitary forces however, the army and paramilitary forces are already engaged in rehabilitation activities in flood hit areas of the country.

