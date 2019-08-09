AJK govt observed Friday as Youm-e-Dua

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government was observed Friday (August 9) as "Youm-e-Dua wa Yak'Jehti-e-Kashmir" (Prayer and Solidarity Day with Kashmir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Azad Jammu & Kashmir Government was observed Friday (August 9) as "Youm-e-Dua wa Yak'Jehti-e-Kashmir" (prayer and Solidarity Day with Kashmir).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the day was observed to denounce Indian troops' barbarism against innocent Kashmiris.

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan had directed all districts administration to observe the day in a befitting manner to convey a strong message to the world that Kashmiris will never bow down to Indian atrocities and dirty conspiracies.

Special prayers were offered for the right to self determination movement in Friday congregations.